Conservatives propose to change rules for Norwegian citizenship

Children and grandchildren should not automatically be affected if parents and grandparents are deprived Norwegian citizenship, according to the Conservative Party and want to amend the law.

The reason for the initiative is a case mentioned in Aftenposten earlier this week.

UDI believes a married couple gave incorrect information when they came to Norway in 1990. Now they together with children and grandchildren, a total of twelve people, have been told they will lose their citizenship after 27 years in Norway.

– This case appears to be obviously unfair. We will therefore look at how legislation can be amended to avoid similar cases in the future, says Member of Parliament Ingjerd Schou to Aftenposten.

– When we have generation one, two and three there must come a time when children and grandchildren are not part of the grandparents family anymore. The practice must be evaluated and changed. It is about discretionary assessments, says Schou.

To NTB Schou is open about that the Conservative’s proposal will not satisfy everyone:

We must be honest in this matter. It will continue to be the case that many will be upset over different assessments of relatively similar cases. Some will be allowed to stay, and some will be sent out. But I still think verdicts based on proportionality are the best we have.

The Christian Democrats (KrF) and The Socialist Party (SV) has proposed a statute of limitations in such cases, but it does not support the Conservatives, as they believe it will reward those who stay in Norway illegally, only they succeed in doing so it for a long enough time. Abid Raja (Liberal) has previously stated that the case could become a matter that could make or break the cooperation between the governing parties and the Liberals.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today