Crown Princess at Conference on Shame and Sexuality

The Crown Princess Mette-Marit was present when Sex and Society had invited to a day long conference on shame and sexuality in Oslo on the World’s Sexual Health Day.

The conference, named Skamløsedagen (the shameless day) , discused sexual issues linked to shame. The event had several célèbre guests, and this year’s conference was introduced by comedian Else Kåss Furuseth.

Following the introduction made by the CEO of ‘Sex and Society’, Maria Røsok, Furuseth had a shameless chat with Oslo’s Mayor, Marianne Borgen, in a couch at the ‘Riks scenen’ .in Oslo

Among the topics discussed is what is the “normal size” of genital organs, and whether there is any norm at all. in conversation with Nurse Anders Røyneberg, Noah Lindaas, discussed what it’s like to be a trans person in Norway today, while “shame-nerd”, journalist and writer, Kathrine Aspaas, presented new research on shame.

Later on Monday, the event will be rounded off with the award of the year’s shameless prize, which last year was awarded to Sofia N. Srour, one of “The Shameless Arabic Girls.”

© Norway Today / Norway Today