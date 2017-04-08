Crown Princess Victoria paid her respect to the victims

Stockholm, Sweden. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Photo: Torstein Bøe / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 8. April 2017

A very disressed Crown Princess Victoria Saturday morning visited the place where a truck mowed down and killed several people in central Stockholm on Friday.

The Crown Princess was together with her husband, Prince Daniel, both dressed in black, as they placed a bouquet of red roses to honor the victims of Sergelstorg.

– I feel an immense sorrow, I feel an emptiness, Crown Princess tearfully told Aftonbladet.

– I must nevertheless somehow feel a strength. The community has shown a tremendous will to opose this, we all agree.

Swedish society is based on tremendous trust and sense of community, a unity. It will somehow make us stronger, the Crown Princess says.

When asked how to proceed from here, her answer is to the point.

– Together.

 

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

 

