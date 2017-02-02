Danes are the heaviest smokers and drinkers in Scandinavia

The Danes are sovereign in the Nordic region when it comes to the use of tobacco and alcohol.

Researchers from the five Nordic countries are behind an annual survey of diet and other habits, both good and bad, among us and our neighbors.

In the Nordic region, every fifth adult (between 8 and 65 years of age in this context) is a smoker. Every seventh is a daily smoker.

Denmark is at the top of the list of daily smokers with a share of 21%. In the other Nordic countries the proportion is between 9 and 18%.

In alcohol intake, the Danes are also ahead of us, at least when it comes to frequency. The average Dane enjoys alcohol 2.5 times a week.

The other Nordic countries’ adults imbibe alcohol between 1.2 and 1.6 times a week.

‘Denmark is on a collision course with alcohol and tobacco, which are the main causes of reduced healthy life years, and lower life expectancy’, said senior researcher, Sisse Fagt, of the Danish Food Safety Authority (Mattilsynet).

Danish women can expect a shorter life than all of their Nordic counterparts. Danish men are at the second-bottom of the list of life expectancy.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today