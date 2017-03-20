David Rockefeller (101) is dead

The American billionaire and philanthropist David Rockefeller has died at age 101.

It has been announced by family spokesman on Monday. 101 years old man died of cardiac arrest at his home in Pocantico Hills in upstate New York.

David Rockefeller was the head of the fabled Rockefeller family, one of America’s wealthiest families.

He was born in 1915 as son of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller Jr. and grandson of John D. Rockefeller Sr. The latter was the first American who was billionaire and was originally referred to as “the richest man in world history”.

Grandson David Rockefeller according to Forbes had $ 3.3 billion, equivalent to about 28 billion NOK.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today