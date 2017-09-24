Demonstration against ‘honour killings’ and social control

Shabana Rehman was at the front when several organisations demonstrated against ‘honour killing’ culture, and improving women’s rights in Oslo on Saturday afternoon.

‘We do not accept that young women in Norway can’t live their lives in freedom. We do not accept that women risk their lives and health when they demand their freedom, and break with social control in a patriarchal ‘honour’ culture.

We don’t accept that women are perceived as family property,’ said Rehman, Head of the Secular Feminist Front.

The group organised the demonstration together with the Women’s Group, Ottar, after the assassination attempt on an 18 year old woman in Oppegård last week.

Six family members have been imprisoned, and the police have suggested that the subject of violence may have been related to honour killing. Everyone was charged with attempt to assassinate.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today