Eastern Norway gets the best fireworks weather

It looks like a very fluctuating forcast for New Year’s eve, but the best prospects for this year’s fireworks are in eastern Norway.

– Yes, it looks like it is eastern counties who get the best weather. Elsewhere in the country it will become very cloudy weather and rainfall on New Year’s Eve, said state meteorologist Martin Granerød to news agency NTB.

Central Norway is clearly the ones with the worst in terms of the view of New Year fireworks.

– The worst weather is in Romsdal up to Helgeland where it is going to get sleet and snow showers, said Granerød.

It will be a wet end to the year for inhabitants of Western Norway.

– In Western Norway south of Stad they will see somewhat lighter showers, but they will also see rain and sleet showers in outer areas and snow showers in the mountains, said the meteorologist.

In Southern and Northern Norway it will be mostly dry weather, but according Granerød there may be some snow flurries at coastal areas and the outer areas.

Also weather forecast from StormGeo shows that it looks promising with fireworks weather in eastern Norway and Central Norway’s weather is more uncertain.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

