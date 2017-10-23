Avinor announces sizzling summer with SAS

Looking ahead to sunnier times, Avinor confirms 11 new routes and multiple frequency increases with SAS next summer.

SAS, one of Avinor’s largest carriers in terms of weekly capacity, has announced further expansion of its route network to and from Norway during S18. The season will see five of Avinor’s airports add 11 new routes, with three of the gateways launching entirely new destinations – Bergen to Pula, Bodø to Alicante and Oslo to Thessaloniki.

New routes

Origin Destination Weekly frequency Bergen Tromsø Twice-weekly (Thursdays and Sundays) Bergen Pula (new) Weekly (Wednesdays) Bodø Alicante (new) Weekly (Saturdays) Oslo Aarhus Double-daily(except Saturdays) Oslo Geneva Twice-weekly(Mondays and Fridays) Oslo Prague Twice-weekly(Thursdays and Sundays) Oslo Thessaloniki (new) Twice-weekly(Mondays and Wednesdays) Oslo Warsaw Chopin Three times weekly(Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) Trondheim Kristiansand Twice-weekly(Thursdays and Sundays) Trondheim Split Twice-weekly(Tuesdays and Fridays) Stavanger Pula Weekly(Saturdays)

Set to welcome the new routes from March and with launches continuing throughout S18, Avinor’s airports will also experience frequency growth on 24 existing sectors next summer:



Significant frequency enhancements

Origin Destination Extra weekly flights Oslo Longyearbyen One – during shoulder seasons Oslo Haugesund One (Saturdays) Oslo Kristiansand One (Mondays) Oslo Aalborg One (Mondays) Oslo Billund One (Saturdays) Oslo Düsseldorf Three extra weekly flights vs. S17 (Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays) Oslo Manchester Two (Fridays and Sundays) Oslo Berlin Tegel One (TBC) Oslo Athens Two (Wednesdays and Saturdays) Trondheim Copenhagen Five (Mondays to Fridays)

In addition to these ten frequency improvements and following a continued increase in the popularity of Croatia with Norwegian travellers, the Star Alliance member has also confirmed a frequency growth on all 14 routes to the Eastern European country from five of Avinor’s airports.

“The busy start to our summer next year with SAS is just the beginning of what we see as another year of development and growth across Avinor,” comments Jasper Spruit, VP Traffic Development, Avinor. “SAS is our number one carrier in terms of weekly capacity at Bodø, Trondheim and Stavanger, and comes in a close second at Bergen and Oslo, so it’s always very significant news when our closely-held partners announce new developments which build on already solid foundations with us,” added Spruit.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today