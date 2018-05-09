Finland, Israel and Cyprus to the Eurovision Song Contest finals

Finland is the first Nordic country through to the finals in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal. There are also the favourites,Cyprus and Israel.

The first semifinal took place on Tuesday night. Ten countries went through to the final on Saturday.

Israel, who until the past days has been a favourite with Netta and the song, “Toy”, is on the move. Also, Cyprus is now the biggest favourite with Eleni Foureira with the song “Fuego”.

Iceland was the second Nordic country that stood on the stage on Tuesday, but for them the journey stopped there. The rest of the finalists are Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria,Albania, and Ireland.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is hosted in Portugal after Salvador Sobral’s song took the country to the top of last year’s entrants with the song “Amar pelos dois”. This year, 43 countries will participate, which is equal to the 2008 and 2011 records.

In the second semifinal on Thursday, our own Alexander Rybak will fight against Denmark and Sweden. There is also the Russian, Julija Samojlova,who was denied entry to Ukraine in last year’s competition because of the Crimean conflict.

