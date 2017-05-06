Fire in the particleboard factory at Orkanger

Evacuation in Orkanger is being initiated due to fire in the particleboard factory
The police reported about the fire in the particleboard factory at 14.30. Emergency services are on site. A witness says that the fire seems to be in a building behind the Oti center at Orkanger, Sør Trøndelag.
Witnesses also say that the fire seems explosive. It is a lot of bangs coming from the area, says a witness.
Police writes on Twitter at 14.45 that it is set up cordon in connection with the evacuation.
Fire Engineer in the Trøndelag Fire Department, Geir Haugdahl, says that they have a lot of resources on site and that it is a powerful fire.
