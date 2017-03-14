Foster father sentenced to prison for assault case

A foster father in his 50s in Sunnmøre District Court is sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for sexual abuse of a girl who was placed in foster care.

– It has been cleared that case of the abuses has been happened and with no doubt it occurred regularly from end of March 2012 up to April 2016, a period of about four years, says the verdict, according Sunnmørsposten.

The girl was placed in foster care because of neglection. Foster father should have subjected her to repeated sexual abuse since she was about 12 years old.

The defendant denied in court for both assault and sexual acts.

50 years old Sunnmøre man is convicted by indictment records of sexual intercourse with children under 14 and 16 years.

The defendant was also convicted by the Criminal Code provisions on sexual relations with its own foster children.

The District Court concluded that the abuse sometimes occurred while the girl slept, and by the use of force. He was ordered to pay 250,000 kroner in damages compensation to the girl.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today