Frp will halt asylum immigration to Norway

Party leader Siv Jensen in Frp says her party will halt asylum immigration to Norway. She made the statement at the party’s summer press conference on Friday.

Jensen listed five measures that she believes will contribute to this. The most important measure they will be in favour of is to create asylum receptions abroad, so that applicants must apply while they are still outside Norway.

– We will make Norway a safer country. Therefore, we are choosing five very concrete measures to ensure the safety of Norwegian people. The first is to stop asylum immigration to Norway and to establish own asylum receptions abroad and to intensify forced deportations, Jensen says.

In addition, the party wants to make today’s temporary border control permanent and strengthen the control of which persons are in Norway. Frp will open for general armament of the police in districts that wish to do so.

Stricter rules for obtaining Norwegian citizenship

The party will also increase the requirement for residence before receiving Norwegian citizenship to ten years and introduce a requirement of swearing allegiance to Norway. Currently the limit is seven years. The last measure she mentioned is increased surveillance to combat radical activities.

– The fact that we have the lowest asylum arrival figures for 20 years tells us that our politics work and that it matters who is in control, says Jensen.

– The stronger we are, the greater is the possibility of a strict immigration policy. Those who are keen on a strict immigration policy must vote for us, she says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today