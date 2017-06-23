The municipality Alver emerges

Lindås, Radøy and Meland becomes the extended municipality Alver

As of January 1, 2020, the Alver municipality will be one of the largest in Hordaland.

The name was adopted during a joint municipal council meeting on Thursday, writes NRK.

– The name of the extended municipality is great and now we will fill it with content. It will be a nice trip to be a part of, says the mare of Lindås, Astrid Aarhus Byrknes, to NRK.

As of 2020, Alver municipality will encompass an area of 679 square kilometers and provide for around 29,000 inhabitants. It thereby becomes the fourth largest municipality in Hordaland (regarding population).

Part of the revised map of Norway

– None of us have been involved in anything like this before, this will therefore be historic. It’s not often this happens, County Governor Lars Sponheim, former leader of the Liberal Party, stated at the beginning of the inter-municipal meeting.

Earlier this year it became clear that the municipalities Eid and Selje in Sogn og Fjordane merges. On Thursday, Stad was adopted as the name of the municipality. 25 of 29 representatives voted for this, according to the local newspaper, Sunnmørsposten

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today