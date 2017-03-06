The government will continue the military contribution against IS in Iraq, but moving force to Anbar province

The 60 Norwegian soldiers who train Iraqi security forces in the fight against IS will be moved from Erbil in northern Iraq to Anbar province in western Iraq.

Parliamentary extended foreign and defense committee announced on Monday afternoon that the mandate of the Norwegian contribution in the war against IS will be extended by twelve months from 10th of March 2017.

The force is currently in the Kurdish-controlled Erbil area in northern Iraq, where Norway has also contributed with a surgical team to the military hospital. The contribution will get size of about 60 people continued when force will be moved to Anbar.

– Norwegian forces in Iraq will still not participate directly in hostilities, says Defense Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide (H).

– The mission will involve training and consulting Management of Iraqi security forces at brigade and division level, and training and consultation of police and border guard. She added that this includes advising on the planning and conduct of operations.

Norway will also provide a surgical team to a military hospital in Anbar, corresponding to what we’ve had in Erbil.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today