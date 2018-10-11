Heat record on sunny October day

Summer weather came back briefly on Wednesday. In Buskerud the temperature measured over 20 degrees, and never before has it been so warm in Oslo on this day.

At Blindern in Oslo the maximum temperature at 15:30 was 17.8 degrees, and the Meteorological Institute could announce that a new record has been set on this date.

The previous record for October 10 was 17.5 degrees and that was set in 2006. Temperature measurements date back to 1937.

In Buskerud, it was registered over 20 degrees both in Vestfossen and Hokksund. Several other places in the same county had back to back high temperatures.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today