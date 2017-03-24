Heirs to the Throne served insect cake

While the Crown Princess refused to eat food made from crickets and grasshoppers, the Crown Prince ate a slice of cake containing flour beetles during the visit at the Ås University on Thursday.

The Crown Prince couple visited Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) at Ås Thursday.

During the display of the item “no insects – no food”, Crown Princess Mette Marit and Crown Prince Haakon was offered food made from crickets, flour beetles and grasshoppers.

Brownies garnished with flour beetles did however not tempt Mette-Marit, but Haakon shoved courage and tasted a slice of the cake.

The couple had a comprehensive program at the university and learned about some of the research that goes on there. Topics during the couple’s tour of Ås were among other things antibiotic resistance, insects, urban agriculture and the DNA of plants and animals.

Outside, the Crown Princess got to control the robot Thorvald. The visit ended in the university’s newly built high-tech barn, where they were given insight into how a modern cow barn is furnished with automatic feeding- and milking robots.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today