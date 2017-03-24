Thousands honor terror victims in London

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to honor those affected by the terrorist attack.

Among those who attended were Interior Minister Amber Rudd and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The attendees gathered in silence and held candles in memory of the dead, reports BBC.

– When Londoners face adversity, we always stand together. We stand up for our values and show the world that we are the best city in the world, said Khan. He called Wednesday’s event “an attack on our common values.”

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today