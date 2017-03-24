Thousands honor terror victims in London

LondonLondon mayor Sadiq Khan speaks during a vigil in Trafalgar Square, London, Thursday March 23, 2017 for the victims of Wednesday's attack. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians then stabbing a police officer to death before being fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Posted By: Lisa S. Hadland 24. March 2017

Thousands of people gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London to honor those affected by the terrorist attack.

Among those who attended were Interior Minister Amber Rudd and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The attendees gathered in silence and held candles in memory of the dead, reports BBC.

– When Londoners face adversity, we always stand together. We stand up for our values and show the world that we are the best city in the world, said Khan. He called Wednesday’s event “an attack on our common values.”

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

