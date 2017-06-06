Customs officers discover 10,000 litres of beer under tarpaulin in Sande

In mid May, customs officers found a total of 10,000 liters of beer, and 115 liters of other types of alcohol, under a tarpaulin in a warehouse in Sande.

NRK news reported that customs found the large stash of alcohol after receiving a tip that a truck had transported the alcohol into Norway. They searched a warehouse north of Sande in Vestfold on May the 15th.

‘When we arrived, there wasn’t a driver there. But we confiscated alcohol that is likely to have come from Poland,’ said the Section Chief at Sandefjord Customs Office, Sven-Øystein Wagn Ferstad.

Unknown smugglers

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the smuggled alcohol, nor do the police know who received it. However, a man has been arrested and questioned after buying a box of 24 beers from the unknown smugglers.

The police have asked for tips on the matter.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today