Identity thief charged with fraud for millions

A 28 year-old man was charged with fraud after

using 47 different people’s identities to order goods and services online.

The orders he made had a total value of over NOK 3.2 million wrote Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper. However, some of the purchases were stopped.

According to the charge, he had, among other things, obtained confidential, internal company lists with names and personal information for employees of a company in Sola municipality.

He also created various SMS services. In July 2017, for example, he sent out a message to 3,336 people requesting a one-time payment of NOK 500 to conclude an agreement to pay NOK 3,996 a year for a service.

The man was also accused of having assaulted a girl under the age of 16, and for producing offensive images.

According to the man’s defence lawyer, Tore Høyer, the 28 year-old denies punishment for abuse, but “acknowledged punishment for some of the other charges”.

20 days were set for the trial against the man, starting on January the 21st in Haugaland District Court.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today