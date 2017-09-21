John Fredriksen remains the richest Norwegian

Remaining immune to financial ups and downs, or European ‘austerity’, the total wealth of Norway’s 400 richest individuals increased by 11% last year. Shipowner, John Fredriksen, aged 73, is the richest Norwegian alive today.

On Thursday, Kapital published this year’s list of Norway’s 400 richest people. The calculations show that the wealth of the 400 richest in the country has increased by 11% in the past year. In total, these 400 people have a net worth of NOK 1,182 billion.

Norway now has 285 billionaires, an increase from 251 that existed in 2016. Around 302 of the 400 richest have become richer since last year. 50 fortunes were downgraded, and 48 remain unchanged.

For the 15th consecutive year, shipbuilder John Fredriksen stands alone at the top, with a fortune of NOK 98 billion, an increase of 6.5% over the year before. Odd Reitan, the founder of Rema, is in second place with a fortune of NOK 48 billion. Kjell Inge Røkke is in tenth position, with capital of NOK 20.4 billion.

Cross-country legend, and now property king, Bjørn Dæhlie, is for the first time among the country’s 400 richest people. His estimated capital of 625 million assures him 394th position.

Since 2005, when real estate accounted for only 10% of the wealth among the richest, property has become more important. 20% of the assets of the 400 on Kapital’s rich list are accounted for by property magnets today.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today