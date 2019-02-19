Indonesia gets its first rainforest grant from Norway

Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 2017 in Indonesia due to less deforestation. This triggers the first climate payment from Norway.

It informs the Ministry of Climate and Environment in a press release.

“It is of global importance that Indonesia has started to reduce emissions. We must stop deforestation if we are to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement,” says the Minister of Climate and Environment, Ola Elvestuen (V).

“Now we are starting to see the results of Indonesia taking several important steps to reduce deforestation, and I hope this is the beginning of a lasting trend,” said Elvestuen, who finished a week’s journey in Indonesia on Saturday.

The first grant payment will be 200 million NOK, and Indonesia will thus become the largest rainforest country that receives payments for reduced emissions at the national level. Before the payment can take place, the emission reductions must be confirmed by an independent third party.

In 2010, Norway promised to pay Indonesia up to 1 billion USD, just over NOK 8 billion, if the country managed to reduce deforestation sufficiently.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today