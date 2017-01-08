Investigating rape in Oppdal

Police in Trondheim are investigating a rape carried out at a hotel in Oppdal on Saturday night. A man has been arrested.

The rape was reported by a woman in her 20s who is now at the rape clinic, said Trøndelag Police on Twitter.

A man, who is in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of the crime. He will continue to be questioned during today.

According to the police, none of those involved were resident in Oppdal.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today