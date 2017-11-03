Ivanka Trump condemns sexual harassment of women

Harassment of women can never be tolerated, said Ivanka Trump.

She was attending a conference about women’s rights in the Japanese capital of Tokyo on Friday.

‘Our culture in the workplace leads all too often to women not being treated with sufficient respect,’ said Trump.

‘It can take many forms, including harassment’.

Ivanka Trump will be in Japan until Saturday. The next day, her father, USA’s President Donald Trump, will visit the country.

