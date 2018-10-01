KrF flirt with the left disappoints Willoch

KrF flirt with the left disappoints Kåre Willoch

The fact that KrF is considering cooperation with the left and can axe the bourgeois Government is a fly in the ointment of the celebration of the 90th birthday of the grand old man in the Conservative Party (Høyre), former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kåre Willoch. Willoch stated this when he was prematurely celebrated by his own on Sunday.

The former Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservatives was celebrated by his party colleagues on Sunday. Other prominent politicians, both current and former, including former Prime Minister and Leader of the Christian Democrats (KrF), Kjell Magne Bondevik. The current KrF leader Knut Arild Hareide has disappointed the grand old man of Norwegian politics by advising the party to assess Government cooperation with the Labour Party.

– I’ve always felt, and I think many among the Christian Democrats have also felt that they are ideologically a bourgeois party. We have so much cooperation behind us that it is natural to continue it. So this they should change sides and break with the collaborative tradition, as well as their ideological background are very disappointing, Willoch tells NTB during his own birthday celebration.

Problematic

Even though the party has not decided yet, it has created an uncertainty that Willoch, by itself, believe is problematic.

The Conservatives (Høyre) had invited to a reception in Høyres House in connection with Willoch’s 90th anniversary on Wednesday.

Both Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives), Minister of Finance and Leader of the Progress Party (FrP), Siv Jensen, together with Minister of Culture and Leader of the Liberals (Venstre), Trine Skei Grande, attend the celebrations. That also applies to the Labour Party’s Secretary-General, Kjersti Stenseng. Party leaders Knut Arild Hareide (Krf), Jonas Støre (Labour), Audun Lysbakken (Socialists) and Bjørnar Moxnes (Red) were not attending.

Bondevik supports Hareide

Former Prime Minister and KrF Leader, Kjell Magne Bondevik, agrees with Knut Arild Hareide that KrF should look to the left and attempt to form a Government with Labour (Ap) and the Centre Party (Sp).

– I support the party leader. I think he deserves that. We are a Party in the centre of Norwegian politics that has always cooperated in either direction. The reason why I now support Hareide in a partnership with the left is that the distance to the views and standpoints of the Progress Party (FrP) is simply too large, says Bondevik to NRK.

He believes that KrF can obtain more impact if they cooperate with the Labour Party and the Centre Party instead of the Conservatives (Høyre) and the Progress Party.

The Leader of KrF, Knut Arild Hareide, Friday announced that he believes the Christian Democrats for the first time in its history should consider entering talks with Labour and the Centre Party with the aim of forming a Government. He has, however, ruled out cooperation with the Socialists (SV), even though support from them would be a requirement.

