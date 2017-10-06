Large customs seizure in Bergen

Large customs seizure of tobacco and alcohol in Bergen

Customs agents and police found a large amount of cigarettes, liquor and “snus” (snuff) when they raided a shop and home in Bergen.

The raids took place at the end of September after suspicion that tobacco products were not cleared through customs were found in the store, the Customs Office reports.

In the shop and in a nearby residence, the customs officers found 71,940 cigarettes, 9 liters of alcohol, 7.5 kilos of smoking tobacco, 33 kilos of fruit tobacco and 2 kilos of snuff.

The customs clearance amounts to NOK 271,000 in fees.

