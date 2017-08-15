Much less particulate matter from road transport

Marked decrease in particulate matter from road transport

Particulate matter emissions from road traffic in Norway is reduced by more than 40 percent since 1990. This according to Statistics Norway (SSB).

Wood heating in homes and cabins are the biggest source of emissions of particulate matter and constitutes 44 per cent of Norwegian emissions, according to Statistics Norway.

The total emissions of the acidifying gases NO X , SO 2 and NH 3 have decreased by 27 per cent since 1990.

– The decline in emissions of acidifying substances from road traffic since 1990 is primarily due to NO X emissions, but also lower emissions of SO 2 during the period. Emissions of ammonia have increased somewhat, says Statistics Norway.

In 2015, transport was responsible for 44 per cent of nitrogen oxides (NO X ) emissions in Norway.

– Road traffic and ships and boats were dominant sources of emissions, with 20 and 21 percent of total NO X emissions respectively, according to Statistics Norway.

In the period, lead emissions from road traffic has decreased by a total of 99 percent.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today