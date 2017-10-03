Lights out on Eiffel Tower for victims in Las Vegas, but stayed resolutely on during Rwanda massacre

The Eiffel Tower went black at midnight to commemorate the victims killed when the audience at a Las Vegas Country Music Concert was attacked on Monday.

At least 59 people were killed, and over 500 injured when hundreds of shots were fired from a hotel room into a crowd of 22,000 people. The attack is being hailed as the bloodiest shooting massacre in the history of the United States, despite the massacre that killed an estimated 300 Native Americans at Wounded Knee in in 1890.

‘Tonight we will turn off the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the attacks in Marseille and Las Vegas,’ wrote mayor Anne Hidalgo with the topic #weareunited.

France has yet to offer any full apology for the 1990 Rwanda massacre, in which Hutu ‘, French trained Interahamwe militias hacked at least 800,000 Tutsi Rwandan’s to death with machetes in the space of three months, and French soldiers refused to offer aid to Tutsi’s attempting to flee the carnage.

The alleged perpetrator in Las Vegas, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, took his own life when special forces entered his hotel room.

The police have not found a motive behind the mass killing.

On Sunday two young women were killed by knife attack in Marseille. The perpetrator was shot and killed by soldiers patrolling the city.

