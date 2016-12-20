Listhaug proposes depriving citizenship to prevent terrorism

For a serious crime or to prevent terrorism, it should be possible to take the Norwegian citizenship away from people, suggests immigration and integration minister Sylvi Listhaug (FRP).

The Ministry of Justice has circulated the proposal for comment to make it possible to impose the loss of Norwegian citizenship by criminal offenses or for reasons of fundamental national interests.

– Loss of nationality may have a deterrent effect as well as the regulations may prevent Norwegian passports used in such terrorist activities, says Listhaug.

It is being proposed as a condition that the person must have violated a provision of the Criminal Code with a maximum penalty of six years for citizenship to be denied as part of sentencing.

In addition, it is proposed to make it possible to deprive Norwegian citizenship if a person has “expelled conduct seriously prejudicial to Norwegian interests.”

Loss of citizenship on this basis are not regarded as punishment, but as a precautionary measure.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today