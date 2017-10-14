Listhaug says it’s not acceptable to receive a higher quota of refugees now

Immigration Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp), has strongly rejected the call from the opposition, that Norway accepts more quota refugees than the state budget has accounted for.

‘The Government, and Frp, believe it is unacceptable to receive more refugees now. Norway is among the countries that have received the most quota refugees in relation to the population. We would remain so, even if we receive a lower number,’ said Listhaug to NTB news.

The government’s budget proposed receiving 1,120 quota refugees next year, far less than the previous three years.

An overview NTB news received from the Ministry of Justice, showed that 1,620 quota refugees came in 2014, 2,620 in 2015, and 3,120 each during the two consecutive years.

‘Now it’s time for other countries to make a bigger effort. Norway has enormous challenges ahead with integrating tens of thousands that have arrived in recent years, both as refugees, and as part of family reunification’, said Listhaug.

She pointed out that the costs of integration and diversity have almost doubled from NOK 9.8 billion in 2015, to NOK 17.2 billion in the 2018 budget proposal.

‘Additionally, it’s demanding to teach so many people our values, language and, not least, to get them work,’ said the government Minister, who showed that job participation is lower among non-western immigrants.

‘This is also about the sustainability of our welfare model,’ said Listhaug.

To receive 1,120 quota refugees, which the government will do next year, is exactly the same amount as quota refugees to Norway in 2010, 2012 and 2013. In 2011, the figure was somewhat higher, 1,380, according to the Ministry of Justice’s survey.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today