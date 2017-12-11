Male in his twenties is charged with net abuse of 400 boys

A man in his twenties who has been in custody since October last year is charged with sexual assault against more than 400 boys by way of net abuse.

VG reported about the indictment on Friday, and Monday the police announced in a press release that the indictment covers the entire spectrum of sexual offences in the Criminal Code.

The accused, who is also a football referee, has pretended to be a young woman and fooled 400 boys with nude pictures and videos in exchange for abusive material of themselves.

The man was first charged in the summer of 2016 and was then released after being detained for a few weeks. Police believe the young football referee continued his wrongdoings after being released from custody, which led to him being arrestet last autumn – and the number of victims in the case increased.

Very serious matter

Since the indicted man was arrested for the first time in what apparently was not so serious matter, the case has grown significantly to over 400 being insulted. It regards boys from all over the country, as well as some from Sweden and Denmark, according to the police.

The assaults supposedly have taken place on the internet and apperently has taken place over a period of two and a half years. The boys are between 10 and 18 years old.

– This is a very serious and comprehensive case that obviously is a major strain on the insulted boys, says police attorney in East Police District, Sindre Stave.

The police have seized tens of thousands of videos described as abusive material.

Therapy for the accused

All the offended have been appointed assisting attorneys whose task is to safeguard their interests in the matter. The offenders under the age of 16 have been questioned at the Children’s House, which has also followed them up afterwards, according to Stave.

– Since there is still questions to ask the insulteded, the police are reluctant with details in the case. We are also concerned with the protection of the indicted, Stave says.

The indicted man has admitted culpability in the cases the police have gone through up to now. Until now that is 25 victims, according to the man’s defender Gard A. Lier.

– He now understands the seriousness of the case and has begun to attend therapy, says Lier to Romerikes Blad.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today