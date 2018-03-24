Man arrested for sexual assaults against Philippino children

A man in his 60’s was arrested on Thursday in Trondheim for violating one or more Philippine nationality children in sexual assaults.

The National Criminal Investigation Service (Kripos) reported on Saturday morning that the man was arrested in Trondheim on Thursday. At the same time, his residence and workplace were searched. The man will be presented for detention in

South Trøndelag district court on Saturday.

‘’Norwegian men who order directly transgressed sexual abuse of children abroad must be held responsible for their actions.

They will not feel safe, even if they sit in their own living room and order the abuse online,” said Laila Søndrol, of the section for sex offences in Kripos.

The man is charged with breach of both new and old criminal law by Kripos, for abuse of children under the age of 16, for possession of sexually abusive material, and trafficking in human beings. The man was detected, inter alia, by tips from the Philippine’s authorities.

Søndrol said that direct abuse is an increasing threat.

The actual arrest of the man happened in cooperation with local police.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today