Man arrested – on suspicion of assault with ax

Police in Oslo have arrested a man in his 20s who is suspected to have been attacked another man with an ax.

– A man in his 20s has attacked another man in his 20s. The man who was attacked, is taken to hospital with unknown amount of damages, said operations manager Anne Meyer from South-East police district.

Police said that the victim has received injuries to his face.

The police been notified of the incident at 16:07, and the alleged offender was arrested at 16:14.

