A man become a victim of Nigerian scam – and paid 30 million NOK

A man in his 50s from Horten believed he had been in contact with the woman on a dating site but the woman in the picture turned out to be Kim Kardashian. Now he is convicted of having defrauded 30 million NOK.

The man got in touch with the woman on the online dating site match.com and was tricked into sending the beautiful woman substantial amounts of money, wrote NRK news.

The woman sent the man several pictures of herself, but police investigations revealed that the photos were of the American reality star Kim Kardashian.

“It appears very unlikely that Kim Kardashian would have registered a profile on match.com under a false name and country of residence,” said the ruling from Sandefjord District Court.

The court believes the tricks and process the woman used is the one so-called Nigerian scam. She asked for money to pay fees before she could receive a greater inheritance.

For several years, the man has transferred money to 33 foreign destinations.

The court believes the man himself thought that he was running a serious business project in Asia.

To finance this, he is now convicted of even having defrauded seven friends and acquaintances for a total of over 30 million. He has received a penalty of three years in prison and must pay a compensation of 9 million NOK.

