Man got reduced sentence because rape victims are prostitutes

A 36 year old man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of two rapes.

The punishment would have been harsher if the victims were not prostitutes.

It appears from the verdict from Stavanger District Court, where it among states that violation of the sexual integrity is usually central in rape cases, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

– When the rape of a prostitute involves a situation where the victim has agreed to sell sexual services, but where the offender refuses to pay, changing it to a rape, the violation of sexual integrity is of a somewhat different character. ”

Both rapes took place in the 36-year-old mans apartment in Stavanger. The precursor was in both cases about refusal to pay for services rendered.

Counsel for one of the women, Verna Rege Nilssen, said that the verdict has been appealed.

– I react strongly to the fact that my client, who sells sexual services, receives less in compensation than is normal in case of rape, she says

The Supreme Court has determined that compensation in rape cases is NOK 150,000 the victims in this case were however only awarded NOK 100,000.

– That my client will receive less compensation, and the abuser get a lighter sentence because she is a prostitute is something I have not yet told her.

The appeal will appear before the Gulating Court of Appeal in April. Hopefully a new court will view the matter differently, says counsel to Stavanger Aftenblad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today