Missing 69-year-old in Fyresdal found dead

A 69-year-old man who was reported missing in Birtedalen in Fyresdal in Telemark after he did not return from a trip to his cabin Thursday evening, was found dead on Saturday.

The man, originally from Arendal, was found dead by crews from the Red Cross around 5 pm on Saturday afternoon.

The 69-year-old was at the cabin together with his wife when he went out for a walk late Thursday night, according to Telemarksavisa.

Since the man was well known in the area, he was not reported missing before Friday night. The search campaign started at midnight and was extended on Saturday morning. A Sea King rescue helicopter participated in the search, but gradually the search was confined to the ground.

In addition to around 20 people from several Red Cross organizations the district, Norwegian rescue dogs participated in the search alongside crews from the police and other volunteers.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today