More deported than ever before

Although a record number are being sent out of Norway by force this year, police said that they are unlikely to achieve the government’s goal of sending out 9,000 people before the New Year.

At the end of November, the police sent out a total of 7312 people who were illegally staying in Norway, according to figures from the Police Immigration service.

It is the highest number ever, and 5 percent more than the same time last year.

– This is a number that shows that there have been many who have not claimed asylum, who have been here and failed to leave the country, and it is necessary that the police do this work throughout the year, said Mr Fabian Stang to NRK.

Many sanctioned

– It’s always brutal when one is forced to use the police to get people to do what they are supposed to do, said Stang, who is Secretary for the Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug.

Of the 7312 who were sent out by force, 2041 were punished, it is equivalent to just over one in four. Most of these are from Romania, Poland and Lithuania.

Nationals from these three countries make up 43 percent of the roughly 2,000 convicts who were deported this year.

– We are pleased with the new record in a year with very low asylum arrivals, said immigration police cheif Morten Hojem Ervik said in a statement earlier in December.

Hojem Ervik also sees that immigration police are unlikely to achieve the government’s target figure of 9,000 deportations during the year. there was around 600 people per month, but in November they sent out 761 people.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

