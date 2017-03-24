Nearly 300 lives saved last year by Norwegian security guards

Norwegian security guards rescued 285 lives last year nationwide, according to new figures.

According to statistics for the security industry, the security guards did first aid 2,120 times last year. This is according to NHO Service, which organizes virtually the entire industry.

In a press release the organization says that lifesaving efforts in malls and other public places is a major task for the security guards, who are often first on the scene when an event occurs.

The incidents where first aid occurs is associated with everything from cardiac arrest, overdoses, drowning, bleeding and minor injuries. 2120 cases of first aid is the highest recorded number since they started to record statics.

In comparison the security guard’s gave first help 1830 times in 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today