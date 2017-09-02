A nearly three meters long alligator found in a flooded Texas home

An unwelcome guest was found in a home in Texas that has been flooded by Harvey: A 2.74-meter long alligator.

According to police, they were notified of an intruder in a residence near Lake Houston on Friday, and discovered when they came to the place that it was a difficult alligator, writes ABC.

According to the TV pictures, several police officers were needed to remove the 2.74 meter long animal, They carried out of the house and placed in a car that would drive it back to its natural habitat.

