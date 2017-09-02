Person seriously injured after stabbing in Oslo

A person was stabbed in Brugata in central Oslo on Friday night. The person is seriously injured, but out of life threatening danger.The police were notified of the knife attack at 04.10.

‘We worked on site. A person had been stabbed. We are presently searching for the perpetrators. There are at least two of them’, said operations manager, Marita Aune, of Oslo Police district to NTB news agency.

The person has been taken to the emergency ward at Ullevål Hospital.

At approximately midnight, another violent event took place at Grorud Underground Station. A man in the 30’s was attack by several people with a knife.

‘First contact was at a footbridge at Grorud Metro station. The group then moved towards Ammerudhellinga, where insults had been made and he was attacked by several people and suffered damage to his head, probably from a knife’, said operations manager, Marita Aune of Oslo police district to NTB news agency.

Aune said it was probably approximately three people, and that it appeared to have been an unprovoked act.

‘We want to speak to witnesses, and people who were in the area, who may have seen something. If anyone thinks they have information about this, we encourage them to contact the police,’ said Aune.

