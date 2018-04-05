Nordic defence ministers meet in Bergen

The Nordic defence ministers will be meeting in Bergen, Norway, April 10.-11. On the agenda is regional security challenges, as well as further developing Nordic defence cooperation.

Norway chairs NORDEFCO in 2018. This meeting will be the first meeting between the Nordic defence ministers under Norwegian leadership.

—The strong Nordic cooperation is successful. We have a good dialogue about joint regional challenges, as well as challenges around the world. Now we are discussing how the Nordic countries can contribute internationally together. Joint operations is something we have successfully done in the past, in for example Mali and Georgia. During the NATO exercise Trident Juncture, coming up this autumn, soldiers from several Nordic countries will train together. This will further strengthen our collaboration, says the Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.

Agenda

During the meeting in Bergen, the defence ministers will discuss the security challenges in connection with Russian activity in the Nordic region. They will also discuss how several of the Nordic countries will be present with large forces during the NATO exercise Trident Juncture 2018 in Norway this autumn. Other issues on the agenda, includes the work with Easy Access and preparing a new Nordic vision for defence collaboration.

Source: government.no / Norway Today