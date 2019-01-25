Norway calls for new elections in Venezuela

Norway urged Nicolas Maduro’s government in Venezuela to hold new elections and will support such a process if the parties so request.

Elections are needed to solve the crisis in Venezuela said Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Høyre (H).

She expects President Maduro’s government to meet what she called “the legitimate demands of the people” and that the government respects the mandate and role of the democratically elected National Assembly.

‘’To resolve the political crisis, the government must initiate a political process in which the goal is credible and free elections. Norway is ready to support such a process if the parties so wish’’ said Eriksen Søreide.

The Foreign Minister referred to Wednesday’s demonstrations in Caracas, where several were killed in clashes.

‘’Any form of disproportionate use of power by the authorities is unacceptable. The security and rights of the protesters, the National Assembly members and its President, Juan Guaidó, must be guaranteed’’ said Søreide.

Guaidó was proclaimed on Wednesday as acting president of Venezuela for a transitional period until elections can be held. The United States now recognises him as Venezuela’s temporary leader. Canada and a number of Latin American countries are also behind him.

The EU is more cautious in its support for the Venezuelan opposition, but, like Norway, encouraged the launch of a new election process.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today