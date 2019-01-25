Children free on the train until they turn six

Children will be allowed to travel free of charge on the train until they reach the age of six, and children pay half price until they are young adults. At the same time the NSB cuts the family discount.

“Previously, children had to have their own ticket on the train from the age of four. Youth has had to pay full price from the age of 16. On the other hand, as of January 27, the age limits are to change,” says the Norwegian Railway Directorate.

“Through lower ticket prices for children and young people, we will help young people early to establish good collective travel habits that they will take along as adults,” says Railway Director Kirsti Slotsvik.

Cut family discount

At the same time as the change, however, NSB cuts another and very popular offer, namely the family discount. It means that each adult traveling with a full-fare ticket or a customer card can bring one child up to 16 years free of charge. Therefore, after the changes are introduced on January 27, it will be more expensive for families with children over the age of six to travel by train.

“We do not want to earn or save a lot on this, because at the same time we extend the age limits for children who travel for free or receive a discount,” said communications manager Gina Scholz in NSB passenger train to Dagsavisen Wednesday.

The removal of the family discount will primarily be felt outside the Oslo area. Ruter maintains the scheme that anyone over the age of 18 can bring up to four children under 16 free of charge on weekends and public holidays.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today