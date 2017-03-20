Norway named the world’s happiest country

Norway has been named the world’s happiest country, according to the World Happiness Report. Thus, Norway has overtaken the top position from Denmark.

Last year Norway was in 4th place, but has moved all the way to the top in this year’s report.

– Happiness is increasingly considered to be a good measure of social development and the aim for good governance, the report said.

Denmark has fallen to 2nd place, followed by Iceland and Switzerland in 3rd and 4th place. At the bottom of the list is South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea and Togo. Norway was previously in 4th place.

The four countries with high scores are based on factors that are considered important for the people’s happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and good governance.

Norway moved to the top despite the lower oil prices, the report said.

– A good start on a Monday morning: Norway ranks as the world’s happiest country, according to a new report that urges nations to build social trust and equality, was posted on Twitter by Foreign Minister Brende.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today