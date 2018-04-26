Norway sends NOK 2.25 billion to Syria

Norway has contributed NOK 2.25 billion for relief work in Syria and neighbouring countries in 2018.

It was announced at the second round of the ‘Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region’, held in Brussels on Wednesday.

The money adds to the total of NOK 10 billion that Norway has promised to provide for aid to Syria in the four-year period from 2016 to 2019. At the end of 2018, at least 7.5 billion will be allocated.

The money goes to humanitarian aid both in Syria and to its neighbouring countries.

