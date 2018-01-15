Norway takes over the UNICEF presidency

Norway has taken over the presidency of UNICEF’s international government.

“Humanitarian crises, extreme poverty and climate change has displaced a large number of children,” said Norway’s UN Ambassador Tore Hattrem, when he became president of the UNICEF International Council on Friday.

The last time Norway had the UNICEF presidency was when Torhild Skard was president from 1988-1989

“Norway is a significant contributor to UNICEF, and our commitment for children is sincere. Therefore, we are looking forward to a lot more about Norway’s new role this year,” says Secretary General of UNICEF Norway, Camilla Viken.

UNICEF is the world’s largest child support organization and works in over 190 countries for children’s rights to life, development, protection and participation.

The relief organization has its headquarters in New York City and branches in Brussels, Florence, Geneva, Copenhagen and Tokyo.

UNICEF has been headed by the American diplomat and politician Anthony Lake since 2010, who has been the National Security Adviser for US Former President Bill Clinton.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today