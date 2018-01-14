GROUP B REVIEW: The Scandinavian side remain in the race for the main round after leaving the powerful and bravely fighting Belarusians behind, 33:28

Two impressive goalkeepers and high-speed handball imprinted Sunday’s second EHF EURO 2018 Group B encounter in Porec. After their unlucky 31:32 defeat against France, Norway needed to avoid another setback – and they did with a 33:28 (15:12) win, despite the strong resistance from Belarus.

READ MORE about Bergerud’s saves and Sagosen’s brilliance earn Norway first two points

Source: cro2018.ehf-euro.com / Norway Today