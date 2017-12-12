Norway undertook 417 forced expulsion in November

The police transported 417 people from the country in November. 146 of them were involved in one or more criminal proceedings.

So far this year, 5,009 persons were transported, a decrease of 31 percent from last year, according to statistics from the Police Immigration Unit (PU).

– In November, 23 minors were expatriated. Of these, 22 were families, and one was single, writes PU in its review of the figures.

Of the convicted to be transported so far in 2017, most were citizens from Romania (19 percent), Poland (13 percent) and Lithuania (10 percent).

Of the 5,009 forcebly expelled this year, 3,721 were ejected in the category ‘refused and expelled’, 856 in the category of rejection asylum, and 432 were in the Dublin agreement category.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

