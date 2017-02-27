Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende emphasizes that the matter is not resolved before Joshua French is out Congo.
– This is a challenging case, which is not resolved before Joshua French is out of Congo, he writes.
Earlier Monday the Congolese Minister of Justice informed that French will be pardoned during 2017.
UD writes in a statement that there has been progress in the case over the past year.
– But the fact is that this matter has already gone on for over seven years, shows that there are no simple solutions. There are Congolese authorities who holds the key, says the Foreign Ministry press spokesperson Guri Solberg.
The Foreign Ministry has for several years been actively working on the case in different ways to find a solution that allows French to come home to Norway, Solberg wrote.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "Norwegian Foreign Minister: Nothing is solved before French is out of Congo"