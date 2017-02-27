Norwegian Foreign Minister: Nothing is solved before French is out of Congo

Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende emphasizes that the matter is not resolved before Joshua French is out Congo.

In a tweet on Twitter states the Foreign Minister that it is “positive signals” from the Congolese Minister of Justice. But he maintains that UD ( The Ministry of Foreign Affairs) continues their work, and he suggests that he is not taking anything for granted.

– This is a challenging case, which is not resolved before Joshua French is out of Congo, he writes.

Earlier Monday the Congolese Minister of Justice informed that French will be pardoned during 2017.

UD writes in a statement that there has been progress in the case over the past year.

– But the fact is that this matter has already gone on for over seven years, shows that there are no simple solutions. There are Congolese authorities who holds the key, says the Foreign Ministry press spokesperson Guri Solberg.

The Foreign Ministry has for several years been actively working on the case in different ways to find a solution that allows French to come home to Norway, Solberg wrote.

