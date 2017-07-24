Norwegian Oil and Gas wants maritime rules for platform scrappers

The Norwegian Employers’ Organization Norwegian Oil and Gas says that foreign workers who dismantle oil platforms, are to be regarded as sailors.

In practice, this leads to hourly wages of down to NOK 35 and shifts that lasts up to twelve weeks, writes Klassekampen.

– We believe the rules are loud and clear. Maritime rules apply to maritime activities, says Knut Thorvaldsen, Deputy Managing Director of Norwegian Oil and Gas.

The newspaper has previously written about those who work to dismantle oil and gas platforms and whether they are to be considered as oil workers or as seamen. Removal work carried out by floating crane ships slips between the Petroleum Act and the Working Environment Act.

Norwegian working conditions

Norwegian oil and gas believes the maritime rules must apply.

– These vessels come in and take care of removal. To the extent they work on a platform, it is related to the activity the vessel is there to do, which is to be considered maritime activities. It’s only for short periods when the vessel is there to perform work, says Thorvaldsen.

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway has a different view of the matter. The Authority believes that workers who move from ship to platform should have Norwegian working conditions.

