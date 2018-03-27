Norwegian school cancelled Easter event because it was a Christian tradition

For many years it has been a solid tradition that students and staff at Salangen school in Troms perform their Easter Passion in words and music in Salangen church. But from this year there will be no more Easter plays in the church hall.

This reports the newspaper Salangen News.

The reason is that Easter is a Christian tradition and that the school wants to include those with another belief system.

– Salangen school is an inclusive school, which means we will do the best we can to avoid exclusion of any kind. The Easter play is based on the Christian faith, and we can not proclaim Christian religion or exclude students and parents of other faiths. It limits what is permitted by the curriculum, the principal at Salangen school, Lars-Georg Nordhus , told Salangen news.

Nordhus states that the school still have some kind of term end with songs, music and plays, but points out that it must be “inclusive” for all families.

© resett.no/ #Norway Today

